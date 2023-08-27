Missing culprits

This refers to the letter ‘Perilous ride’ (August 25, 2023) by Shakir H Shamim. The owner and operator of the Battagram cable car have been arrested for negligence but will any of the ministers, elected representatives and civil servants who are responsible for providing safe transportation be even asked to explain their incompetence and indifference?
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore
