One year later

Almost a year on from 2022’s catastrophic monsoon floods and millions of people in the flood-affected areas still lack access to the most basic necessities as rehabilitation and recovery efforts remain underfunded. According to Unicef estimates, there are still eight million people, around half of them children, without access to safe water in the flood-affected areas and over 1.5 million children are in need of lifesaving nutrition interventions. Some might say that this is an indictment of the government’s efforts to get life back to normal in the flood-affected areas. However, given the vast scale of the damage caused by the 2022 floods, with around 33 million Pakistanis and 30,000 schools, 2000 health facilities and 4300 water systems damaged or destroyed, it is perhaps unreasonable to expect a developing country like Pakistan to make a full recovery within a year, at least on its own. That recovery and rehabilitation efforts remain underfunded is just as much an indictment of the advanced and wealthy countries as it is the Pakistani government. The former are the primary drivers of climate change, the main force behind the accelerated glacial melt and erratic weather patterns driving flooding in countries like Pakistan. Recovery efforts in Pakistan remaining underfunded shows a lack of commitment from rich, industrialized countries towards helping the developing world address the impact of climate change.

However, this does not let our own government off the hook. The flagging relief efforts point to an inability among our institutions to deal with large-scale natural disasters and to a lack of climate-resilient social infrastructure. This is quite alarming given that climate change appears to be accelerating and its impacts will likely intensify over the coming years. Widespread flooding has become a regular, seasonal occurrence in Pakistan and heavy rains have already claimed scores of lives this year, including 87 children, and heavy flooding along the Sutlej River has forced the evacuation of thousands of people. Our primary hydrological base, the Indus River, gets most of its water from glacial melt, according to data. As glacial melt accelerates and seasonal rains become heavier and more erratic due to global warming, developing the state capacity to handle large-scale flooding will be crucial. This means being able to safely evacuate thousands and then rebuild or replace all that they have lost within a reasonable time-frame. Early-warning systems, climate resilient infrastructure and the ability to deliver crucial services such as health, food, shelter and education amidst the irregular circumstances created by climate crises will be crucial to our ability to cope with climate change.

It must also be noted that the areas most impacted by climate change tend to be the most deprived and their people can count on little to nothing from the state in the first place. This is a problem that goes beyond climate change but one that exacerbates its impacts. A state that cannot deliver basic public goods under normal circumstances has little chance of doing so in the aftermath of a crisis. Improving the level of social services in areas prone to flooding will thus be crucial to facilitating future rehabilitation efforts.