Trade minister urges textile shift to meet $80bn export goal

LAHORE: Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz has urged all textile exporters to shift their focus on the value-added products, including garments, to achieve $80 billion export target.

He was talking to leading exporters during his visit to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) House on Saturday.

APTMA Chairman Asif Inam, Chairman (North) Hamid Zaman, Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad, Vice Chairman Khawaja Anees, Asad Shafi, Secretary General Raza Baqir and other members of APTMA welcomed him on the occasion.

Assuring the industry of steadfast government support, Ejaz pledged to address concerns and challenges faced by entrepreneurs.

He assured them of providing comprehensive assistance through the ministry’s trade and investment officers stationed in various international missions.

During the meeting, the importance of establishing efficient banking channels for seamless trade, particularly with Central Asian countries, was highlighted.

Ejaz said this aligns with the government’s commitment to cultivating robust economic connections with nations in that region, further expanding Pakistan’s trade horizons.

He added that his ministry was devising a plan to boost the country’s exports by extending all-out support to the industry stakeholders.

Ejaz also announced to abdicate from all his business engagements, including the leadership of APTMA till the time he is under oath to serve the country.

Talking to the media, he said that he had informed industrialists about his vision to increase Pakistan’s global exports to $80 billion, saying that the Ministry of Commerce was vigorously preparing the framework, where special focus would be strategic export markets and potential products.

The EU-27 zone is the largest export destination for Pakistani businesses and the continuation of the GSP scheme will assist Pakistan, he said.

The caretaker minister said he has stressed the need for early operationalization of the EXIM Bank and development of innovative products for enhancing exports, while also proposing to focus on specific countries as per their respective sectors.

It was decided that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in collaboration with federal ministries and provincial departments, would introduce a track and trace system at ginning factories in Pakistan to promote transparent cotton trade, he said.

This initiative aims to assist the textiles and apparel industry in meeting the traceability standards set by various trading blocs, nations, brands, and retailers.

APTMA Chairman Asif Inam said the industry had pinned high hopes on Ejaz to resolve hurdles in exporting to the global markets.

Chairman APTMA North Zone Hamid Zaman said it was a moment of pride for the textile industry for having its Patron-in-Chief as commerce minister of the country.

He said the textile industry was playing a vital role in creating jobs and earning precious foreign exchange. “A close liaison between the commerce ministry and the association was a need of the hour,” he added.

APTMA Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad briefed the visiting minister about the role of the association in solving the day-to-day issues of the industry and urged him to help out the industry in setting up 1,000 garment units to increase exports.