Rupee to continue downward trend,analysts expect off-cycle rate hike

KARACHI: Rupee is likely to continue its downward trajectory against dollar in the coming week, with some analysts expecting an interest rate hike by the central bank in an off-cycle review to prevent further depreciation.

Over the course of this week’s five sessions, the rupee plummeted by 1.3 percent. It closed at 297.13 per dollar on Monday but lost more value, closing at 301 on Friday.

“Due to the ongoing rise in import outflows and the continued drying up of inflows as a result of declining exports and remittances, we do not expect the local currency to stabilise in the sessions to come,” said a foreign exchange trader.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) deputy governor’s statement that there is high demand for dollars and that it would take time to control the currency could be interpreted that “they are looking for ways to reduce the demand”, said Tresmark, a platform for the treasury market, in a client note on Saturday.

Since demand cannot be (ideally) reduced by making dollars more expensive, the only way left is to hike interest rates. The basic premise is that in spite of everything done to date, inflation looks to remain above 25 percent for the rest of the year, it added.

“Given that the next MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting is scheduled for September 14, most analysts are looking for an emergency meeting coming week, which could help address the rupee weakness. If the Rupee is allowed to depreciate it will only increase the dollarization and inflation phenomenon, and in our opinion, is a credible point of failure,” it said.

The SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent at its last meeting held on July 31.

“If interest rates are increased, rupee may trickle back under the 300 level, otherwise it will weaken uncontrollably, adding to the overall economic misery,” it added.

Verbal intervention, like that seen from the prime minister and the finance minister, will still be required to stabilise the rupee, it noted.

However, the SBP sees inflation has peaked and is expected to start decelerating in the second half of the current fiscal year. Inflation is projected to average between 20 and 22 percent in FY2024, according to the SBP.

The SBP has raised the policy rate by 15 percentage points since September 2021.

In addition to domestic demand, cost pressures stemming from wages and exchange rates, the stickiness of services inflation, inflationary pressures from global events like rise in oil and commodity prices, and importantly, the Fed’s mantra of ‘hike if needed’ will keep inflation unbridled, according to Tresmark.

In addition to the increase in the policy rate, the SBP may continue to make decisions on quantitative tightening and selective credit tightening to support the policy stance, it said.

The opening of imports and the clearing of backlogs for goods and services are the main causes of the currency’s devaluation against the US dollar. The International Monetary Fund’s $3 billion stand-by arrangement has resulted in the lifting of import restrictions, which has increased pressure on the rupee. Another major factor that contributes to the depreciation of the rupee is the repatriation of profits by foreign businesses operating there.

The interbank market is catching up to fulfil the IMF’s requirement of keeping a 1.25 percent exchange rate gap between the interbank and open markets.