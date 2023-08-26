DAFM condemns Jaranwala incident

MULTAN: The Derajat Awami Fikri Mahaz on Friday condemned the Jaranwala incident and demanded strict action against those involved in the tragic incident.

“Only condemnation is not enough but the situation needs some practical and solid measures to squeeze the miscreants,” it said.

Talking to the journalists on Friday, the DAFM Chairman Sardar Shahid Karim Khan Mazari said only the condemnation of Jaranwala tragedy is not enough as hundreds of residents were affected and displaced and the country’s image was tarnished.

He said the country is facing a plethora of issues, so it can’t afford more crises. He also urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the incident and award exemplary punishments to the miscreants.

He appreciated the brotherhood demonstrated by the Muslim scholars who offered their mosques for the victims of Jaranwala incident. “The widespread outrage echoed through mosques as religious leaders and scholars, addressing the Friday congregations, expressed their reservations over the incident. The call for unity and justice resonated as Ulemas and Mashaikh from different regions of the country condemned the heinous act,” he added. Demanding justice for the Jaranwala victims, He said the perpetrators must face a speedy trial.