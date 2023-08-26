Admin, police review security for Asia Cup inaugural match

MULTAN: The city district administration and city police jointly reviewed security arrangements for the inaugural ceremony of Asia Cup 2023 scheduled on August 30 at Multan Cricket Stadium, officials said on Friday.

CPO Multan Mansoorul Haq Rana along with Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir visited the stadium and route to check the security steps for the opening match of the Asia Cup. The CPO said all the resources will be utilized to ensure foolproof security during the opening match.

SSP Operations Multan Mohammad Imran, DSP Makhdoom Rashid Naeem Abbas, SHO Makhdoom Rashid Rashid Nadeem, In-charge Security Ali Tahir, Pakistan Army and officers of sensitive institutions were also present on the occasion.

The CPO also met PCB management. He said security of the players, match officials and fans will be ensured at all costs, with effective traffic management.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Umar Jahangir said the district administration is fully prepared to host the Asia Cricket Cup. It is an honour to host the inaugural match of the International Cricket Fair, the Deputy Commissioner said, adding that a special shuttle service and parking will be arranged for cricket fans.

The visiting teams will be warmly welcomed with the cultural decoration of the city for the first match on August 30, Umar said.