‘Merged areas to be developed’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Tribal Affairs Syed Aamir Abdullah on Friday said the government would spare no effort to ensure the speedy development of all districts in the province particularly the merged areas.

An official handout said that he was speaking at a briefing at the Sustainable Development Unit (SDU) of the Planning and Development Department in Peshawar. SDU Director General Inayat Waseem briefed the caretaker minister about the ongoing development projects of the merged districts, which have started through provincial annual development programmes, federal government projects, donor-funded projects and other schemes.

The minister said the relevant forums would be used for the release of funds required for the ongoing developmental projects to bring the merged districts into the mainstream and on a par with the rest of the province in terms of provision of basic facilities.

The minister was informed that the merger of tribal agencies and frontier regions in the province was made to end the deprivation of the tribal people, bring the underdeveloped areas into the mainstream.

He was informed that after conducting a comprehensive field survey, several comprehensive programmes have been launched to initiate development projects in various sectors, including the Three-Year Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP) for Merged Districts, federal government-funded projects, special forum projects and other development projects.

The minister was told that about 686 projects had been included for the merged districts in the province Annual Development Programme in financial year 2023-24 with a total cost of Rs583 billion.