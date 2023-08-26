Aimal questions hike in power tariff

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Friday said that providing electricity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at high rates was unconstitutional and unjust.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was generating more electricity than its needs. “Constitutionally, fixing the power tariff and its distribution is the right of the province,” he added.

The ANP leader said that article 157 of the constitution empowered the provinces to fix rates and devise mechanisms for power distribution.The electricity was generated at the cost of rupees 2 but was supplied to the consumer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at more than RS 27,” he added.

He said that the KP was not even provided 2000 megawatts electricity. The federal government was not only denying the province its right to use its electricity but was levying federal tariff, he said, adding, the federal government was also not paying the outstanding amount to KP.

He said his party would not tolerate this injustice to the province which was supplying 6000 megawatts to the national grid.“I will raise my voice against this injustice at every forum and will take corrective measures if the people gave his party the opportunity to govern,” he added.