Hangu residents decry high power cost

HANGU: Electricity load-shedding and high energy cost have perturbed people in the Hangu district.
Several residents of the urban areas while talking to The News termed the electricity crisis as a manifestation of the poor policies pursued by successive governments.They said electricity consumers were now critical of the additional taxes included in the power bills.
The distressed citizens stated that the unbearable electricity cost, surpassing Rs50 per unit, was a big problem for the common man.
