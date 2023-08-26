Currency dealer found dead in car

PESHAWAR: A local currency dealer and jeweller was found dead inside a car parked in the premises of a local hospital.

The body of Haji Asif was found in his car, which had been stationed in the hospital’s parking lot for several hours. While the police are currently investigating the case, preliminary reports indicate no signs of physical harm to believe he had been killed.His family had grown concerned due to his extended absence, and eventually, they found his body inside his own car.