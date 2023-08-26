Public-private partnership: MMC to have cath laboratory facility

MARDAN: The Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) on Friday inked an agreement to establish a catheterization laboratory (cath lab) under the public-private partnership.

Hospital Director Dr Tariq Mahmood signed the agreement at a ceremony in the Administration Block.The agreement was inked with Canon Company. The company will provide equipment and maintenance, etc services to the hospital.

Dr Tariq Mahmood said partnering with a private enterprise for the purpose was a big step as that would facilitate the people of Mardan.He praised the role of Cardiology Department In-charge Assistant Professor Dr. Noorul Hadi, Finance Director Muhammad Sheraz, and Procurement Manager Muhammad Khalid for finalizing the modalities for the agreement.

“The agreement signals a new era of enhanced medical services and points to the MMC dedication to advancing patient-care through collaborations,” Dr Tariq Mahmood noted.Dr Noorul Hadi said initially the cath lab would have angiography, angioplasty, coronary stents and pacemaker devices.

He said equipment to be provided under the agreement would be the latest ones and with features such a cardiac surgery, primary percutaneous coronary implant programme, electrophysiology and transcatheter aortic valve implantation and paeds surgical procedures.

Dr Noorul Hadi said in the second phase cardiac surgeries would be started through this machine for which qualified cardiac surgeons would be hired.He said the development work on the building for establishment of the cath lab has been completed and the building was ready.

Dr Noorul Hadi said the machines would be delivered to the MMC in the coming weeks, adding the lab would be made operational in the near future.

He said there is no cath lab facility in Mardan at present and people have to go to other districts for treatment of coronary disorders, adding people would benefit after the launch of the facility at the MMC.