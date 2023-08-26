JI announces sit-in against Wasa bills

Rawalpindi:The local leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced to launch a protest drive against the Water and Sewerage Agency (Wasa) against unlimited increase its monthly bills delivered to commercial and residential consumers.

Addressing a joint press conference along with representatives of traders’ community Raza Ahmad Shah, Zafar Shah and Malik Imran, the JI leaders Syed Arshad Farooq and Imran Shafiq advocate said they would start giving sit-in in front of head office of Wasa Rawalpindi from Saturday (today).

They also appealed to residents of Rawalpindi to join hands with them at sit-in to raise voice against unjust measures taken by the Wasa management.

Arshad Farooq said that Wasa Rawalpindi went one step ahead the Punjab Government in increase water and sewerage bills. "Wasa Rawalpindi has increased their tariffs more than what notified by the Punjab Government," he said.

He said in their only meeting with the managing director of Wasa Rawalpindi, the official said that he wanted that the agency should be closed.

He said that people would continue to face price hike, inflation and other unjust actions if they do not raise voice for their rights. He also regretted that instead of withdrawing increase in tariffs, the Wasa teams have started disconnecting water connections. The local leadership of JI Rawalpindi along with workers will gather in front of Wasa office on Saturday at 10 30 am.