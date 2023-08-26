‘Pan-Africanism crucial in addressing global challenges’

Islamabad:Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula on Thursday highlighted the imperative role of advancing Pan-Africanism as a strategic measure to confront the pressing global dilemmas unfolding in the contemporary time.

He stressed on the importance of Pan-Africanism during a meeting with Pakistan-based ambassadors of all the African countries here at the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Embassy in Islamabad. The discussion of African Envoys centred on amplifying Pan-Africanism’s influence to effectively tackle challenges including climate change, terrorism, migration, and the complexities of the global economy.

During the gathering, Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula underscored the importance of promoting Africa’s collective interests on the international stage through a cohesive embrace of pan-African principles.

Notably, Ambassador Jemal Beker said the Pretoria Agreement, inked on November 2, 2022, between the FDRE Government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front to end the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern parts, stood as a vivid manifestation of the advancement of Pan-Africanism. The ambassador eloquently narrated the beginning and successful execution of the agreement, characterised by a resolute commitment to “Africa Solutions to African Problems.”

While extending his heartfelt gratitude, Ambassador Jemal Beker expressed appreciation to the collaborative efforts of fellow African nations and international partners that contributed to the realization of the Pretoria Agreement.

This accord, instrumental in upholding Ethiopia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and constitutional order, facilitated unimpeded humanitarian access to conflict-affected areas.

The ambassador further informed the envoys of the subsequent restoration of essential services and the establishment of an interim governance structure in Ethiopia’s northern regions in accordance with the agreement.

Drawing attention to the comprehensive approach taken by the FDRE Government, Ambassador Jemal Beker said a Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Commission had been set up essential to train the former servicemen, enabling their holistic capacity development and integration into civilian life.