Vigilance over mental health challenges advocated

Islamabad:The event titled ‘Breaking the Silence: Caring for our mental well-being-conversations for a healthier tomorrow,’ gathered an illustrious panel of experts to shed light on the growing importance of addressing mental health concerns head-on.

In an endeavour to spotlight pressing societal issues, an exclusive panel discussion under the Raabta Serena Hotels Public Diplomacy initiative recently convened to tackle the often-overlooked topic of mental well-being.

Notable figures from diverse fields were among the panellists, including a renowned motivational speaker and capacity-building expert, Kamran Rizvi, and relationship management professional Rukhsar Khurshid, who specialises in relationship counselling.

Dr. Nausheen Kazmi, a distinguished mental health expert from Shifa International Hospital, lent her insights as a preeminent psychiatrist in the Capital. Adding to the line-up was Sabahat Bokhari, the Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Jazz, whose mission aligns with fostering inclusive environments through strategic design and leadership development.

The event attracted a cross-section of society, with diplomats, government officials, corporate representatives, and academics in attendance. Delving into the critical issue of mental health, the discussion emphasised the significance of identifying signs of distress in loved ones and the pivotal role of seeking timely assistance from certified professionals. The panel underscored the urgency of dispelling the stigma surrounding mental health and encouraged open dialogue as a cornerstone of progress.

Following the insightful discourse, a spirited Q&A session allowed the audience, which comprised individuals from various walks of life, to engage directly with the panellists. To ensure widespread access to this crucial conversation, the event was broadcast live, enabling remote participation for those unable to attend in person.