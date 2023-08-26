Afghan gangsters continue rampage

Islamabad:The Afghan gangsters, continuing their rampage, snatched a bike and mobile phone after publically holding the victim at gunpoint, kidnapped him on his own, snatched his bike and drove towards Zero Point.

The gangster opened firing on interception by a police party resulted in killing of a gangster, while a pickup driver got injured, who informed the police regarding the making hostage to the victim, however, three managed to escape during the shootout.

The victim, Asif Hamid, resident of Farash Town lodged a complaint with the Aabpara police saying that he is a mechanic by profession and runs his workshop at F-8 Markaz.

He said that he was heading towards his house in Farash Town, through Kashmir Highway, as he reached in front of Sports Complex at about 8:10 in the evening, three gangsters equipped with weapons, intercepted him, whipped out their guns and pulled out the bike key and snatched his mobile phone and cash.

He said that they failed to start his bike as he has installed tracker in the bike, however, they decided to push the bike from there by using their motorcycle, adding that on their way to Aapara, he got a chance to request a pickup driver, later identified as Mohammad Adil to inform the police that the gangsters have made him hostage and taking him to unknown place, the driver, informed Rescue-15 who reached the scene without delay.

The gangsters opened firing on the police and targeted the victim but shot their aide who was sitting with him.

The remaining two gangsters escaped from the scene during the shootout. While, Mohammad Adil, the pickup driver sustained a bullet and shifted to hospital.

The Aabpara police have lodged FIR against the gangsters involved in robbing, under sections 302/324/392/412 PPC and under Arms Ordinance.

The police have recovered snatched motorbike, mobile phones and cash from the custody of killed gangster and started investigation to identify the remaining gangsters engaged with the Afghan gangs active in Islamabad.