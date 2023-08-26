ANF recovers heroin-filled capsules

Islamabad: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), foiling an attempt to transport drugs to Middle East, has recovered 682 grams of heroin packed in 97 capsules from a Sharja-bound passenger and the heroin filled capsules were hidden in shampoo bottles, Friday.

The ANF staff deployed at Islamabad Airport, during checking of passengers took out a suspicious bottle from the baggage of Shahzad Khan leaving for Sharja and searched out heroin filled capsules from the bottle.