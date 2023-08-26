 
Saturday August 26, 2023
Lahore

Eight die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
August 26, 2023

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,140 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Eight people died whereas 1,148 were injured in these road accidents. Out of these, 596 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals.