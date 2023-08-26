Jinnah wanted institutions on driving seat: webinar

Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre organised a webinar on ‘Quaid’s Vision of Pakistan and Responsibilities of a Common Citizen’.

History Professor at Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad Dr Farooq Ahmed Dar, PSC Director Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Associate Professors Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, Dr Ahmad Ejaz and others were present on the occasion.

In his keynote address, Dr Farooq said that in the present time not only the elite but even the common people have totally forgotten what Quaid-i-Azam wanted the country to be. He said that a good look at the historical sources clearly suggests that Jinnah wanted the process of institutionalisation to take place in Pakistan and that the institutions and not the individuals should take the driving seat.

According to his vision, Pakistan was to focus on the education, health and social welfare of its citizens and the state was responsible for taking care of the marginalised segments of the society. Religious and ethnic minorities were to be given fundamental rights and treated on an equal basis, he added.