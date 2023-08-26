LAHORE:The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a condolence reference in the memory of Chief Executive of a poultry company Mian Jan Muhammad Javaid who passed away recently.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the reference while Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Saima, and faculty members attended. They paid rich tribute to Jan M Javaid. UVAS VC Dr Nasim Ahmed expressed deep grief over the demise of Jan M and sympathised with the bereaved family.