LAHORE:The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a condolence reference in the memory of Chief Executive of a poultry company Mian Jan Muhammad Javaid who passed away recently.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the reference while Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Saima, and faculty members attended. They paid rich tribute to Jan M Javaid. UVAS VC Dr Nasim Ahmed expressed deep grief over the demise of Jan M and sympathised with the bereaved family.
