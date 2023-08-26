IG, CPWB chief discuss safety of street children

LAHORE:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sara Ahmed called on the IG Punjab at the Central Police Office on Friday.

Mutual steps for the protection of street children, children involved in prostitution and working in homes were discussed during the meeting.

IG said that 134 children have been handed over to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau from Data Darbar Protection Centre. A child protection centre is also being built near the Lorry Adda in Lahore, he added. Meanwhile, IG Punjab awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the officers and personnel with excellent performance. The cash prizes and certificates were distributed among 50 officers and officials of the rank of constable to inspector posted in different fields.