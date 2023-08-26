Education, economy should be top priorities, say experts

LAHORE:There is a dire need to promote education at all levels and prioritise economy instead of politics to end intolerance in society. Distance from religion and envy of each other are the main reasons for desperate and disturbing situation at this time.

These views were expressed by the discussants at Jang Economic Session on ‘Increase in intolerance and economic difficulties. How is peace, tolerance and tolerance possible in society?’ The panellists were Aneela Saleem, Khalid Chaudhry, Dr Salman Rizvi, Amjad Ali Jawa and Sumera Lodhi while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Aneela Saleem said that intolerance is closely linked with economic instability while economic challenges increase intolerance. There is need to engage women in economic activities. Islam teaches tolerance and good morals, but distance from religion is causing intolerance in the society. The leaders should take care of national interests instead of personal gains. The nation trust has lost, unemployment is increasing which is leading to growth of negative trends in society. The rulers should prioritise the public interest in prevailing situation. Khalid Chaudhry said tolerant societies of the west developed and are economically well-off while in leaders of the less developed countries like Pakistan are busy fighting and blaming each other. In media talk show everyone including analysts, men and women are fighting. Religious leaders failed to promote positive thinking which resulted Jaranwala incident. The IMF asks the rulers to set economic priorities for economic discipline and national interests while rulers blame the IMF for its failures and put burden on the general public by increasing the electricity tariff and petrol prices. Dr Salman Rizvi said that intolerance increases economic destruction. Intolerance increases due to the ineffectiveness of the political system. There is a dire need of ending the sectarianism. Islam teaches peace while peace is vital for the development of a country. Daily processions, sit-ins also affect the economy. Education is only solution to all these issues. The government should fulfill its responsibility by ensuring education facilities to all to save the society from further destruction.

Amjad Ali Jawa said that economy should be prioritised on politics. Population is growing day by day but resources are not increasing. The government and opposition jointly evolve a charter of economy and media should awaken the politicians and government to realise the public problems. Dog shows in the name of talk shows should be banned. Due to worst ever economic situation industries are closed and people migrated from villages to cities for employment are unemployed.

Sumera Lodhi said that growing intolerance is threat to Muslim Ummah and there is a need to educate the kids while it started from home as Islam is based on ethics. Jealousy is one of the reasons for intolerance as we can’t see anyone happy and ahead of us. Social media is the biggest menace spread in the society. Islam teaches of not showing greatness in front of others but now everything going opposite. Joint Family System was good with many benefits. Today’s society structure has changed.