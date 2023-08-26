10 theatres sealed over violation of Drama Act: Amir Mir

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has said that more than 10 mega commercial theatres of the Lahore division have been sealed over the violation of Drama Act. These theatres will be allowed to open after the implementation of the new rules.

Talking to the media on Friday, the provincial minister said that after repeated warnings, the theatre owners and drama producers had given written assurances to the Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa that they would not promote obscenity through vulgar dances. However, these assurances proved to be false and the sequence of indecent dances continued unabated in theatres on which the Punjab government was forced to seal more than 10 theatres.

Mir informed that apart from the four theatre owners of Kasur and Sheikhupura, the owners of Tamasil Theatre, Alfalah Theatre, Shama Theatre, Naz Theatre, Mehfil Theatre and Sitara Theatre of Lahore also submitted written guarantees to the Commissioner Lahore that they would refrain from spreading obscenity. However, when these theatres were raided last night, the Drama Act was being violated and that’s why these theatres were sealed for indefinite period. Provincial minister said that violation of the Drama Act in the commercial theatres is damaging the sanctity of traditional theatres heavily. Theatres were considered as the most powerful medium of performing arts. Mir said that the Punjab government has decided to amend the Drama Act to ban vulgar dances in plays and heavy fines and bans will be imposed on theatre owners and producers for committing violation. He said that theatres and stage plays in other cities are being monitored.