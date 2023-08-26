 
Saturday August 26, 2023
Couple arrested for burning youth to death

By Our Correspondent
August 26, 2023

LAHORE:Faisal Town police have arrested a suspect Farhan and his wife Amina who had burnt a young man alive in the Manga Mandi area.

The victim Haider Ali used to sell goods online during which he became friends with a woman. The woman called Haider home. Meanwhile, the woman's husband reached home. He along with his brother took the victim to Shamke Bhattian and burnt him to death.