Security guard killed by his own gunshot

LAHORE:A security guard of a private company was killed by his own gunshot in Garden Town. The police shifted the body to the mortuary.
According to the details, 24-year-old Shamrez Tipu was doing duty in Garden Town when suddenly his hand touched the gun and the bullet hit him in the chest and he died. On receiving the information, the police collected all the evidences.
The Emergency Services Department responded to 1,140 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24...
LAHORE:Punjab Safe City Authority team, in conjunction with the Lahore Police, busted a burglars gang and arrested...
Immigration discrimination against Pakistani people is a complex and multifaceted issue that has been a source of...
Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre organised a webinar on ‘Quaid’s Vision of Pakistan and Responsibilities of...
LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir said that the training of teachers played a significant...
LAHORE:Animal Disease Surveillance Team led by Regional Surveillance Coordinator Emergency Centre for Trans-boundary...