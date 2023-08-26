 
Saturday August 26, 2023
Lahore

Security guard killed by his own gunshot

By Our Correspondent
August 26, 2023

LAHORE:A security guard of a private company was killed by his own gunshot in Garden Town. The police shifted the body to the mortuary.

According to the details, 24-year-old Shamrez Tipu was doing duty in Garden Town when suddenly his hand touched the gun and the bullet hit him in the chest and he died. On receiving the information, the police collected all the evidences.