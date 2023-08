CITY PULSE

Unplugged

The Pakistan American Cultural Center is hosting ‘Unplugged’, a concert featuring young musicians to raise awareness around the facts and figures of youth mental health, on August 26. Guests are requested to be seated by 7:45pm. Contact the neuroscience institute Synapse at 0309-8882223 for tickets or the PACC at 021-35215305 for more information.

Karwaan

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shahzad Zar, Annal Haque, Hasan Baqer, Luluwa Lokhandwala, Kaneez Fatima, Kashish, Nida Fatima Syed, Rahat Tasneem, Sana Irfan, Sadia Shahid and Shabbir Mohammed. Titled ‘Karwaan’, the show will run at the gallery until September 1. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Self Motif

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by S Khurram Abbas, Talia Noor and Wajiha Batool. Titled ‘Self Motif’, the show will run at the gallery until September 5. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Endless Journey

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by the first graduates of MPhil in Art & Design from the Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture: Adeela Shah, Babar Sheikh and Quratulain Qamar Choudry. Titled ‘Endless Journey’, the show will run at the gallery until September 6. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

In Between Spaces

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by young female artists from Karachi: Abeeha Hussain, Alizeh Baqai, Haya Faruqui and Rida Fatima Solangi. Titled ‘In Between Spaces’, the show will run at the gallery from August 29 to September 8. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.