Saturday August 26, 2023
Karachi

Sharjeel briefs Bilawal on his constituency

By News Desk
August 26, 2023

Former Sindh minister for information and transport Sharjeel Inam Memon held a meeting with Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

The meeting involved discussions about the political situation in Sindh and various other issues, said a press release. Memon gave a briefing to Bilawal about his constituency during the meeting.