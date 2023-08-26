Sharjeel briefs Bilawal on his constituency

Former Sindh minister for information and transport Sharjeel Inam Memon held a meeting with Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House in Karachi.
The meeting involved discussions about the political situation in Sindh and various other issues, said a press release. Memon gave a briefing to Bilawal about his constituency during the meeting.
