Two men who ‘snatched 400 cell phones’ arrested in Orangi raid

In a joint operation based on intelligence information, Rangers and police apprehended two suspects involved in a series of high-profile heists during a raid in Orangi Town on Friday.

The suspects were identified as Ahsanullah alias Jhootha and Zahid Shah alias Zaheer. Stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, on August 21 the suspects, accompanied by their accomplices, targeted a cashier of a petrol pump near a branch of a private bank, taking away a substantial amount of Rs8 million.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the footage quickly became viral on social media, aiding in the identification of the suspects.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in over 50 robberies and snatching incidents in various areas, including Orangi Town, SITE Town, Gulberg and Gadap. They admitted to snatching more than 400 mobile phones, over 50 motorcycles, and cash exceeding Rs30 million during their criminal activities.

Raids are said to be underway to apprehend the accomplices of the suspects, who have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.