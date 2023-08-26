Timber Market leader obtains bail in KE staff attack case

After a case was registered against him over Thursday’s thrashing of K-Electric (KE) staff at the Timber Market, Muhammad Sharjil Goplani, the president of All Pakistan Timber Traders Association, obtained pre-arrest bail from a sessions court on Friday.

He was booked for manhandling and holding hostage a KE team that had gone to the Timber Market. The FIR No 136/23 was registered under the sections 147, 149, 342, 504, 506B and 337A of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Napier police station against Goplani and his associates on the complaint of a K-Electric (KE) officer, Tahir Ali.

The additional district and sessions judge (South) approved the bail of Goplani subject to the submission of a surety of Rs50,000 and directed him to join the investigation. The judge issued a notice to the investigation officer of the case and state prosecutor to appear on the next date when the matter would come up for confirmation of the bail or otherwise.

Goplani's lawyer argued that a fabricated case had been lodged against his client, adding that he intended to join the investigation but apprehended his arrest. He, therefore, pleaded with the judge to grant the applicant pre-arrest bail.

In his complainant, Ali said he worked as an officer in KE IBC Lyari-II and went along with his staff to the Timber Market where Goplani and 25 to 30 others thrashed them, resulting in injuries to some of the KE employees. A video of the incident also went viral on social media, in which KE staff could be seen being subjected to beating.

Meanwhile, the business community condemned the filing of a case against Goplani and announced a shutter-down strike. The spokesperson for the All Pakistan Traders Association, Ismail Lalpuria, condemned the filing of an FIR against the Timber Market leader by the power utility.

The citizens of Karachi, who received inflated bills under the pretext of excessive usage, were being targeted by the KE, Lalpuria said as he alleged that KE officials were involved in power theft and they deliberately cut off connections of those who did not cooperate with them.