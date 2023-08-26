CTD told to conduct intelligence-based operations

Caretaker Sindh Minister for Home and Prisons Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz on Friday visited the headquarters of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Sindh, and inspected its different sections.

CTD DIG Zulfiqar Larak welcomed the home minister and briefed him about the functioning and achievements of his department.

Nawaz lauded the efforts of the CTD for their sacrifices and successful operations throughout the province. He highlighted the importance of modern methods and tools available for performing analysis and developing threat assessment reports.

He further stressed the need for ensuring intelligence gathering, analysis, cyber monitoring, and conduct intelligence-based operations (IBOs), in collaboration and coordination with the local police and other LEAs.

“The foremost priority of the caretaker government is to ensure protection, and safety and security of the life and property of the citizens. In this regard, the government is following a zero-tolerance policy.”

Officials said DIG Larak highlighted the possible terror threats and illegal arms delivery systems in the future by proscribed terrorist organisations, other steps taken by the CTD such as the implementation of 4th Schedule, details of cases against terrorism-funding and effective measures of the department in high-profile cases.

The DIG informed the home minister about the recent actions, especially the movement of illegal weapons. He also gave a briefing on the action taken against banned terrorist organisations.

In addition, restructuring of the CTD, and the establishment and future of the SWAT team with the help of the Pakistan Navy. DIG Larak also informed the home minister about the upgradation of the CTD.

The home minister appreciated the CTD for taking effective action against banned organisations and stressed the need for continuing these measures. The DIG presented honorary shields on behalf of the CTD to the home minister and the home secretary.