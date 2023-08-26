Three suspects held for killing Rangers lance naik in Lyari

Reports circulated on Friday that law enforcers arrested three suspects, including the key suspect, involved in a recent attack on a Rangers check post, which resulted in the death of Lance Naik Dilshad Ali.

The attack had occurred a few days ago, in which Ali was fatally shot by armed assailants. Though the Rangers and other law enforcement agency did not officially claim or disclose the arrests, sources reported that the suspects were taken into custody during raids in different areas of the city, including Lyari and Malir.

The suspects were reportedly associated with a proscribed separatist organisation and had been in contact with leaders of the organisation through social media channels. A pistol believed to have been used in the attack on the Rangers was also recovered from the possession of the suspects, sources said.

A Rangers official was shot dead during snap checking at a check post in the Lyari area on August 7. The Rangers were carrying out snap checking at the Al Falah post in Bihar Colony when they signalled four suspects on two motorcycles to stop. However, the suspects opened fire on the Rangers and fled the scene. Ali, 30, was hit by a single bullet in his head, which became the cause of his death.

The suspects had used a 9mm pistol in the offence and the investigators had seized three bullet shells from the scene. Later, the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed the responsibility for the killing of the Rangers soldier in Lyari.

In a statement issued by the BLF, its spokesperson Major Ghoram said its operatives conducted an intelligence-based operation in Lyari and killed Rangers Lance Naik Ali.