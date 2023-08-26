Police kill suspect hours after he shot dead cop in shootout

Hours after the killing of a police constable in the Old Golimar area late on Thursday night, police killed a suspect allegedly responsible for the death of Police Constable Adil in an encounter.

The police traced the suspect, identified as Imran, also known as Tidda, a location to apprehend him, leading to an encounter.

According to the police, the suspect attempted to flee by opening fire on the police party. However, the police responded with retaliatory gunfire, resulting in the suspect sustaining injuries. The suspect later succumbed to his injuries.

Imran was associated with a drug peddlers gang named Riasat Jaddgal. The police claimed to have seized a 9mm pistol with rounds from the possession of him. Police Constable Muhammad Adil, 27, was fatally shot in Ghans Wali Gali near Rehmania Masjid within thejurisdiction of the the Pak Colony police.

The police reported that Adil, accompanied by three other policemen, was patrolling the area when robbers opened fire on the police team, critically wounding him.

While the police retaliated, the suspects managed to escape through narrow lanes of the locality. Adil was transported to the Civil Hospital Karachi, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Funeral prayers

Funeral prayers were offered on Friday for Police Constable Adil, son of Rafiquddin, who was martyred during an encounter with criminal elements while patrolling on a motorcycle in Pak Colony.

The 27-year-old constable, a resident of Shershah, had been married for a year. The funeral prayers were attended by Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, the DIGs of traffic, CIA and Karachi ranges, the district SSPs of Keamari, Malir, Central, South and Korangi, Sindh Rangers personnel, relatives of the slain cop, and a large number of friends and colleagues.

The IGP expressed his condolences and sympathy to the father and other relatives of the martyred constable. He assured them that the sacrifice made by the martyr would not be in vain, and the individuals responsible for the incident would be brought to justice. He emphasised that the entire Sindh police force stood with them during this time of sorrow and they should not feel alone.