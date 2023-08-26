SHC dismisses plea seeking removal of Baqar as caretaker CM

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed a petition against the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as the caretaker chief minister of the province.

The petitioner, Mohammad Ibrahim, had submitted in the plea that Justice (retd) Baqar had retired from the Supreme Court on April 4, 2022 and he could not hold any office of profit within two years under the Article 207 of the Constitution.

He said the appointment of Justice (retd) Baqar as the interim CM was in violation of the Article 207 and requested the SHC to order his removal from the office.

A division bench of the high court comprising SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed after hearing the petition observed that the petitioner had lost sight of the Article 260, which defined the expression, ‘service of Pakistan’.

The bench observed that from the plain reading of definition, it was apparent that the post of the CM was specifically excluded from the ambit of the term and the case of the petitioner was misconceived. The SHC dismissed the petition as non-maintainable.

Encroachments on park

The SHC also directed the provincial chief secretary to file an affidavit with regard to allotment of land and encroachments in the Khirthar National Park.

The direction came on a petition against allotment of land and encroachments in the park. A division bench of the high court headed by the SHC chief justice inquired the chief secretary about the status of encroachments on the park.

The high court observed that people living in villages nearby were being displaced and the land was being illegally occupied.

The chief secretary submitted that the Hyderabad commissioner had visited the land and reported that there were no encroachments on the park’s land.

The SHC directed the chief secretary to submit an affidavit that the park’s land was not illegally occupied and there would be no encroachments on it in the future.

The petitioner, Syed Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, had submitted in the petition that some portion of the Khirthar National Park had been encroached upon while some portion had been allotted to a private builder for the construction of a housing scheme. He said such an allotment and encroachments on the park were unlawful and requested the high court to direct the forest department and other authorities concerned to remove all the encroachments.