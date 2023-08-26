JI’s protests across city condemn skyrocketing electricity charges

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday held multiple demonstrations at various places in Karachi to observe a protest day against the skyrocketing increase in power bills and what it said overcharging on part of the K-Electric (KE).

According to a statement issued by the party, the JI staged protests at over 200 locations. Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman presided over a protest by traders at the main Jama Cloth Market. A large number of shopkeepers participated in the demonstration. Those who addressed the protest included traders' leaders Attique Mir, Mahmood Hamid, Shaikh Alam, Asif Gulfam and Sharif Memon.

Rehman alleged that white-collar criminals were working at the KE. He demanded that the government take action against them before the people took the law into their own hands.

He hailed the traders for voicing their concerns at a time when a very few people dared to speak against injustice. He said the traders' protest would open floodgates for reaction against the KE across the city. Lambasting the caretaker government, he said the regime, following the footprints of the previous government, dropped the petrol and electricity bombs on the masses.

He said that on the one hand, it had become next to impossible for the people to make both ends meet, and on the other hand, the government had been supporting mafias.

The JI leader thanked Timber Market leader Sharjil Goplani for adopting a balanced viewpoint and condemning violence against KE staff. He said the people of Karachi had been victimised by the KE but they did not want to fight poor contractual employees of the power utility.

He said that many options, including a sit-in outside the KE headquarters or the Sindh Governor House, were on the cards and the JI would decide its future course of action after consultations with traders and civil society representatives.