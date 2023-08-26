Eight injured in Lasbela nullah gas explosion

At least eight people were wounded and over a dozen shops partially damaged in a powerful explosion that occurred due to gas accumulation in a Lasbela nullah on Friday.
The incident took place in a crowded commercial area near Lasbela Chowk, causing panic among shopkeepers and residents. Following the explosion, law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers personnel, as well as rescuers from welfare organisations, attended the scene.
The authorities rushed the injured persons to the Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment. The injured persons have been identified as 35-year-old Lal, son of Miskin, Ejaz, 24, son of Farman, Hafeez, 23, son of Ali Rehman, Mansoor Ali, 40, son of Khan, Naseeruddin, 23, son of Akbar, Khurram, 30, son of Ghulam Sarwar, Usman, 25, son of Raees and Arif, 50, son of Riasat.
As a result of the blast, 14 shops located suffered partial damage, with shattered windows and structural disruptions. A few motorcycles were also partially damaged as they fell into the nullah
Residents reported hearing a loud bang. The impact of the blast was felt in nearby areas, causing concern among the community.
The law enforcers are working diligently to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion; however, they, while quoting the initial investigations, said that the explosion took place due to gas accumulation in a nullah passing along the road near the shops.
