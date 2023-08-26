Protesters demand protection of children’s rights, end to child labour

The brutal murder of Fatima and violence against Rizwana are the incidents which reflect the growing inhumane attitude against children in society and such criminal actions against children have been fostering an environment of cruelty and lawlessness.

These views were expressed during a protest organised by the Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) and the National Trade Union Federation of Pakistan in front of the Karachi Press Club on Friday.

A large number of women, children, workers and political activists participated in the demonstration led by HBWWF’s Zahra Khan.

Speaking at the protest, Nasir Mansoor, general secretary of the National Trade Union Federation of Pakistan, condemned the heinous sexual abuse and brutal murder of 10-year-old girl Fatima in Ranipur by a landlord and brutal violence against girl child Rizwana

in the house of a judge in Islamabad.

These incidents reflected a social attitude that disregarded the well-being of children and perpetuated unjust practices, he said. Labour leaders said the mistreatment of domestic workers signified the remnants of slavery despite its abolition in 1860.

It was said that child labour, especially in the domestic workforce, was a matter of significant concern as Pakistan ranked third on the list of countries where child labour is most prevalent with an estimated number of around 11 million child domestic workers, many of whom were girls.

The protest was told that while it was illegal to employ children under the age of 15 as per the country's laws, the grim reality was that children, especially girls, were subjected to non-legal and inhumane labour practices within households.

The speakers highlighted the urgent need for reforming the prevailing attitudes towards child labour and violence against children. They demanded effective implementation of laws safeguarding children's rights, particularly the laws against forced child labour and abuse.

They urged for stricter penalties for those involved in such crimes and the establishment of speedy trial courts to address child abuse cases.

The demonstrators stressed the importance of free education and health care for children, tackling the root causes of child labour. They called for an end to feudalism and land ownership disparities, and advocated for equitable distribution of land to address poverty and ignorance.

They also stressed the importance of enforcing conventions like the ILO Convention 138 and Convention 182 against child labour and underage work.

The protesters, including activists from various organisations, voiced their demand for justice and protection of children's rights, calling for an end to the prevailing cycle of violence and exploitation against them.

The horrific case of Rizwana, who has been under treatment at the Lahore General Hospital, came to public knowledge on July 24 when her mother claimed that the wife of a civil judge had tortured her daughter.

When the victim was brought to the hospital, her head wound was infected with worms, her body bore torture signs, both arms were broken and she was in trauma.