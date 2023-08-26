Babar Azam sets another ODI record

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has achieved the distinction of scoring most runs in first 100 ODI innings as he has smashed 5142 runs.
The skipper achieved the feat against Afghanistan in second ODI of the three-match series in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, when he made 53 runs. Earlier, the record was held by Hashim Amla, who scored 4946 runs in his first 100 ODI innings. Viv Richard is standing at the third position with 4607, followed by Shai Hope (4436), and Joe Root (4428).
