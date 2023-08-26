Pakistan beat Indonesia in Asian Volleyball

LAHORE: Pakistan on Friday downed Indonesia 3-2 to set up a seventh-place clash with Bahrain in the Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship being held in Urmia, Iran.

Pakistan now will face Bahrain in the seventh place show on Saturday (today). It was a tough game between Pakistan and Indonesia as both sides offered top resistance against each other. However, Pakistan made a stunning comeback despite going down twice to seal a hard-earned win in the end.

After losing the first set 19-25 the Green-shirts did a fine job to recover and won the second set 25-22 to level the score. In the third set a grueling fight was witnessed with Indonesia winning it 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead.

However, Pakistan, being coached by Brazilian Issanaye Ferraz, bounced back strongly and claimed the final two sets 25-13, 25-12 to seal the fate of the show in their favour.