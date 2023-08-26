Arshad qualifies for Paris Olympics

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Friday shrugged off his rustiness with a stunning throw which helped him not only make it to the final of the World Athletics Championship but also catapulted him into the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the World Championship qualification stage in Budapest, Hungary, Arshad did a fine job when he engineered a super 86.79 metre throw in his third attempt to top Group B. This was his career's third best throw. Before this he had managed 90.18 metre throw in his record-breaking feat in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year. And days after he pulled off 88.55 metre throw in the Islamic Games in Turkey which also earned him gold.

Arshad started his qualification journey with a 70.63 metre throw. He looked a bit under pressure when he was coming for the second throw. He lost his run up and went back to his mark. He rejuvenated himself in hot conditions. He came up with a fine effort by managing a throw of 81.53 metre. And his third throw was exquisite. His run up and body combination seemed extremely fine. He landed perfectly, managed a decent release which enabled him to achieve a throw of 86.79 metre.

For Olympics qualification, he needed to manage 85.50 metre. It will be the second time that Arshad will be featuring in the Olympics. He finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics.

“This is his first competition in a year and he was rusty. The temperature for Group B competition was high as compared to the Group A which affected his performance,” Arshad’s coach Salman Butt told The News from Budapest. Butt was also happy with his superb third throw. “It was great,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arshad’s former coach Fayyaz Bukhari also appreciated his efforts. “He did a stunning job today,” Fayyaz told ‘The News’. “In the qualifying round an athlete does not go for an extraordinary throw and I will appreciate his third throw which was fantastic,” Fayyaz said. “Now his main fight will be against India’s Neeraj Chopra in the final. I believe that Arshad is better than him. Arshad can become world champion which will be a huge thing for the country,” said Fayyaz, who these days is training Pakistan’s No2 and Asian bronze medallist Mohammad Yasir Sultan for the Asian Games.

Arshad was playing after one year since last featuring in the 2022 Islamic Games in Turkey held in August.

The final will be held on Sunday (tomorrow).

The others who qualified for the finals from Group B were Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic (83.50 metre), Edis Matusevicious of Lithuania (82.36 metre), Ihab AbdelRahman of Egypt (80.75 metre), Kishore Jena of India (80.55 metre), Timothy Herman of Belgium (80.11 metre) and Andrian Mardare of Moldova (79.78 metre).

Olympic champion and world silver medallist Neeraj Chopra of India topped Group A with a massive throw of 88.77 metre. Julian Weber of Germany (82.39m), DP Manu of India (81.31m) and Dawid Wegner of Poland (81.25m) were the others who qualified for the final from Group A. As many as 12 athletes had to make it to the final.

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters from Granada flopped and was exited after he could manage only 78.49m throw. This is the first time that India’s three javelin throwers have qualified for the final of the global event.