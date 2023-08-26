Asim in semis of Muhriz Trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan reached the semifinals of of the Tuanku Muhriz Squash Trophy in Seremban, Malaysia, on Friday.

Second seed Asim beat unseeded Tang Ming Hong from Hong Kong 11-5, 6-11, 11-1, 11-4 in 37 minutes in the quarter-finals. He will face third seed Addeen Idrakie from Malaysia in the semifinals.