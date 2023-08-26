Candyland honours Pakistan U16 football team

LAHORE: Candyland on Thursday held a grand reception at a local hotel in the honour of Pakistan under-16 football team which will feature in the Under-16 SAFF Championship in Bhutan early next month. The team, under head coach Sajjad Mehmood, is set to leave for Bhutan on August 29.

Candyland has been engaged in sports development since 2004. It has done a great job in cricket and now it has taken the initiative to develop football as well after joining hands with the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee.

The reception was attended by the PFF NC chairman Haroon Malik, former international cricketer Manzoor Elahi, Pakistan football team former captain and former PFF NC member Col Mujahidullah Tareen and Canyland’s representative Basalat Mirza.

Haroon Malik appreciated the role of Candyland. “Candyland has partnered with NC. It is clear that the objective of Candyland is nation building. I feel honoured that Candyland decided to assist the PFF in the nation building aspect. It also played a very positive role in scouting of the players which helped us form a solid team,” Haroon said.