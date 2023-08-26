Abubakar wins two gold medals

KARACHI: M Abubakar Durrani of Pakistan Customs Quetta won the Governor Balochistan Canoeing Trophy Sprint Championship held in Quetta the other day.

He clinched gold medals in the K-1 (200M) and K-2 (200M) race categories, which also helped him get recognition as the best kayaking athlete of the championship. Abubakar clinched first position while Farhanullah Kakar and Ashiq Mandokhail took second and third positions, respectively, in the K-1 (200m) race for men.

In the category of K-1 (500M) for boys, Ayaz Kasi clinched first position and Mohizrehman Bazai grabbed second position while Musa Jan Khilji stood third.

In the category of K-2 (200m) for men, Abubakar and Farhanullah Kakar secured first position and M Arsalan and Pervez Kakar stood second while M Yousaf and Atta M Kakar took third position. In the category of K-1 (200M) for men above 43 years, Sardar Kassi took first position, M Yousaf grabbed second position, and Naseem Khan stood third. In the category of K-1 (200M) for boys under-18, Sarfaraz Kassi took first position and Bilal Khan grabbed second position while Elyass Sherani stood third.