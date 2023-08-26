Nasir, Farhan, Israr, Waqar in semis

KARACHI: Nasir Iqbal, Farhan Mehboob, Israr Ahmed, and Waqar Mehboob moved into the semifinals of the 2nd CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Friday.

In the first quarterfinal, top seed Nasir from WAPDA defeated sixth seed Mehmood Mehboob from Punjab 11-7, 11-3, 11-7 in 24 minutes.

Qualifier Farhan from WAPDA beat seventh seed Khushal Riaz from KPK 11-9, 11-4, 11-5 in 23 minutes. Eighth seed Israr from SNGPL thrashed Punjab’s Azlan Khawar 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 in 25 minutes.

Second seed Waqar from KPK overpowered Navy’s unseeded Anas Khan 9-11, 11-7, 12-10, 13-11 in 45 minutes. Now, Nasir is to face Farhan and Israr is up against Waqar in the semifinals.