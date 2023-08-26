Greek wildfires spur anti-migrant sentiment

ATHENS: As Greece was hit by wave after wave of wildfires this week, asylum-seekers found themselves at the receiving end of several allegations they started fires, leading to an anti-migrant frenzy online.

At least two news reports implicating migrants were soon denied. The verbal assault intensified after a group of 13 Pakistani and Syrian men were accused by locals of being caught red-handed trying to light a fire outside the city of Alexandroupoli, in the Evros region bordering Turkiye.

One of the locals on Tuesday posted a live Facebook video showing the migrants stacked in a trailer, boasting that he had caught them for trying to “burn us.” “Don´t show them... burn them,” another user commented on the feed.

The 45-year-old man was arrested alongside two alleged accomplices, with authorities insisting that “vigilantism” will not be tolerated. The three detainees have been charged with inciting racist violence. The migrants were charged by a prosecutor in Alexandroupoli with illegal entry and attempted arson.

But a government source told Kathimerini daily that the evidence so far suggested migrants could more likely be linked to accidental arson by making campfires, rather than premeditated. A picture of the alleged arson device posted on social media showed two car tyres crammed with styrofoam and wood.

The 45-year-old caught for detaining the migrants -- dubbed the “Evros sheriff” by Greek media -- was placed under house arrest on Friday. The man, who lives in the area after emigrating from Albania, claimed that he intervened after seeing the migrants attempting to light the device in bushes near a supermarket.