‘Absolute lie’: Kremlin denies Prigozhin killed on its orders

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Friday dismissed rumours it orchestrated the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, presumed dead in a plane crash two months after leading a mutiny in Russia.

It also announced by decree that Russian paramilitary fighters will be obliged to swear an oath to the Russian flag, as part of measures to rein in groups like Wagner in wake of the uprising.

Speculation the Kremlin may have been involved in Wednesday´s crash has been rife, with Western leaders, Kremlin critics and even pro-Kremlin figures floating the idea Prigozhin may have been assassinated.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the incident as “tragic” to reporters on Friday and addressed the accusations of foul play.

“Of course, in the West, this speculation is being presented from a certain angle. All of this is an absolute lie,” Peskov said, urging patience as ongoing probes look into the fatal crash.

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who mediated the deal that ended the mutiny this summer, said he “can´t imagine” the Russian President ordered the assassination.

“It´s too rough and unprofessional work, if anything,” he was cited as saying. Russian officials have opened an investigation into air traffic violations but have so far not disclosed details of the probe or the incident.

President Vladimir Putin broke his silence on the crash on Thursday, offering condolences to the families of the 10 people onboard and describing the incident as a “tragedy.”

He said Prigozhin, who in June led an armed mutiny against Russia´s military leadership, had made some “serious mistakes in his life” and had had a “complicated fate.”

The short-lived but bloody unrest had been seen as the biggest threat to Putin´s long rule. Moscow has not yet confirmed Prigozhin´s death. Putin used the past tense to refer to him but Peskov said work was being carried out to formally identify Prigozhin as among the victims. “As soon as the results are in, they will be published,” Peskov said.

Asked if Putin would attend Prigozhin´s funeral, he said: “At the moment there is no date for the funeral, it is not possible to talk about this.”

“The president´s work schedule is quite busy at the moment,” Peskov added. In an address on Thursday, Putin said he had known Prigozhin -- once a loyal ally -- since the early 1990s. Both hail from Russia´s former imperial capital of Saint Petersburg.

Under Putin, Russia has a history of mysterious deaths. For many in Russia, the fact Prigozhin´s armed march on Moscow ended in an unusual deal that involved the Kremlin allowing the rebellious warlord to go into exile in Belarus had raised eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Russia´s paramilitary group Wagner is a spent force, Ukraine´s defence minister said on Friday, after the presumed death of the mercenary outfit´s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“There is actually no longer a Wagner group left as they were a year ago, as a serious fighting force,” Oleksii Reznikov told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. The minister also believed that Prigozhin´s presumed demise had weakened Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Because it has shown the world: if Putin does a deal with someone and breaks the deal, then that means that he cannot be trusted,” said Reznikov in extracts of the interview released by the newspaper ahead of its publication on Sunday.