Local heroes

Six children and two adults were rescued from a cable car that got stuck midway in the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. The traumatic incident was broadcast to the entire nation. SSG commandos and local residents managed to rescue all those trapped. The efforts of the latter were crucial as it became more difficult to rescue the passengers by air after dark.
It is hard to imagine being stuck in a life-and-death struggle for over 14 hours and it is quite alarming that the government does not appear to have the resources to protect the people from such incidents.
Irshad Ali
Qamber Shahdadkot
