New vision

After Chandrayaan-3’s successful moon landing, some might question why a developing country like India is so keen on sending missions to the moon, given its many political and socio-economic problems. I would argue it is because initiatives like these help articulate a vision that emphasizes technological progress and futuristic thinking, helping spur growth and innovation. States without a progressive vision tend to fall into decay. There are many opportunities for us to shift away from our reliance on agricultural commodities and geostrategic rent-seeking but we rarely make use of them. We need to invest more in science and technology if we want to compete and remain relevant in this fast-changing world.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Peshawar