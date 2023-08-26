New vision

After Chandrayaan-3’s successful moon landing, some might question why a developing country like India is so keen on sending missions to the moon, given its many political and socio-economic problems. I would argue it is because initiatives like these help articulate a vision that emphasizes technological progress and futuristic thinking, helping spur growth and innovation. States without a progressive vision tend to fall into decay. There are many opportunities for us to shift away from our reliance on agricultural commodities and geostrategic rent-seeking but we rarely make use of them. We need to invest more in science and technology if we want to compete and remain relevant in this fast-changing world.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Peshawar
This letter refers to the news story ‘Pakistan invited to BRICS seminar in Johannesburg’ . This is good news for...
This letter refers to the article ‘Losing the script’ by Raoof Hasan. One is not surprised by the contents of the...
There has been a lot of talk about the conditions in which former PM Imran Khan is being kept in prison. Politicians...
Six children and two adults were rescued from a cable car that got stuck midway in the Battagram district of Khyber...
India has had several border clashes with China in the past two to three years. In spite of this India’s and...
Eight people, including six students, were rescued from a cable car that got stuck 900 feet above ground in Khyber...