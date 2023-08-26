Dengue worries

The dengue is back in Punjab, with close to 680 confirmed dengue patients having been identified across the province (the situation is more dire in four districts – Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi). Realizing the gravity of the situation, healthcare authorities in the province have launched an anti-dengue drive to contain the spread of the virus and ensure that a majority of people remain protected against the virus. Between 100 million and 400 million are affected by dengue every year around the world. The virus leads to around 20,000 deaths globally. Dengue has no specific treatment, and most medical experts believe that adopting preventive measures is the best cure against the disease. Fumigation in residential and commercial areas plays a big role in reducing malaria populations besides creating an unfavourable environment for the dengue mosquito’s reproduction.

Regarding the efforts made by the Punjab healthcare department, it is not clear how the anti-dengue drive will be carried out. But the fact that the government is planning to tackle the dengue spread is encouraging since the past two years saw an out-of-control dengue outbreak, aggravated by the catastrophic floods that inundated major parts of the country. On the climate front, this year is not different. Punjab too has seen an unusual rain spell with its temperatures oscillating between two extremes. A 2021 study published in the Lancet had also warned that the rising greenhouse gas emissions will lead to an increase in malaria and dengue cases, and by 2080, around eight billion people will be at risk of contracting malaria and dengue. Such warnings must serve as a wakeup call for authorities who should consider all the related factors when preparing their strategy to combat dengue.

Efforts should be made to minimize human-mosquito contact. Mosquito-repellant sprays should be made available at affordable prices for people who are mostly involved in outdoor activities. While closing outdoor markets at sunset (the time when mosquitoes are out) may not be feasible, strict controls can be implemented to reduce contact (like what was done to contain the spread of the coronavirus, authorities can ask people to wear sleeves and long trousers and apply repellant sprays when they are shopping in outdoor markets). Free testing services should be provided in low-income neighbourhoods for early diagnosis. Awareness campaigns should be run on TV to educate people about the steps they can take to avoid contracting the disease or the measures they can take if they catch the virus. Dengue has the potential to wreak havoc in the shortest time possible. The government has to be on high alert if it is serious about reducing mosquito populations and saving people’s lives.