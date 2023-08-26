Gold prices rise by Rs2,900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs2,900/tola on Friday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs235,500/tola, up from Rs232,600/tola during the last session.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold went up by Rs2,486 to stand at Rs201,903. Gold rates increased by $4 to close at $1,919/ounce in the international market. Silver rates increased by Rs50 to end at Rs2,850/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also increased by Rs42.87 to close at Rs2,443.41.