Stocks end in red amid currency, inflation concerns

Stocks closed lower on Friday, snapping a two-day recovery, as investors worried about the weak rupee and the dismal economic outlook, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 0.17 percent of 79.55 points to close at 47,671.22 points. The highest index of the day remained at 47,853.55 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 47,570.31 points. The KSE-30 index dropped 0.21 percent to 16,970.81 points.

“The market witnessed a volatile session and closed in the red zone amid investor concerns for weak rupee and dismal economic outlook,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp.

The rupee weakened to a record low of 301 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as the country faced a widening current account deficit and rising inflation.

Mehanti said some support came from the news that MSCI would increase Pakistan’s weight to 2.93 percent in its Frontier Markets 100 Index next month, which could attract more foreign inflows.

“Overall, falling exports, inflation worries amid surging power tariffs and the falling rupee played a catalytic role in the bearish close.”

Traded shares decreased by 59 million shares to 192.036 million shares from 251.691 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs6.528 billion from Rs12.798 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.091 trillion against Rs7.105 trillion. Out of 329 companies active in the session, 100 closed in green, 204 in red and 25 remained unchanged.

The market has lost 1.14 percent this week, its third consecutive weekly decline, as it failed to sustain above the key 49,000 level.

“Going forward, we recommend investors to avail any downside as an opportunity to buy in the construction and export-oriented sectors,” said Muhammed Waqar Iqbal, an analyst at Topline Securities.

The highest increase was recorded in Exide (Pak) XD, which rose by Rs26.02 to Rs372.99 per share, followed by Atlas Battery, which increased by Rs20.54 to Rs294.47 per share.

A significant decline was noted in Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs1,100 to Rs22,900 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which decreased by Rs30 to Rs1,730 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market experienced its third consecutive weekly decline, with a decrease of -1.14 percent since reaching the pivotal 49k mark.

“The primary support zone for the index remains within the 46k-47k range, and it is from this level that market participants are anticipating a bullish reversal,” the brokerage said.

The Friday trading session exhibited a lacklustre performance, with HMB (+7.49 percent) and SCBPL (+7.5 percent). On the downside, OGDC (-1.51 percent), TRG (-2.52 percent), and PPL (-1.01 percent) registered declines.

“Looking ahead, the forthcoming weeks hold the promise of increased excitement as the market anticipates the resumption of upward moves and potentially more positive trends.”

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 17.969 million shares which closed higher by one paisa to Rs1.25 per share.

It was followed by JS Bank Ltd with 16.138 million shares, which closed higher by 21 paisas to Rs6.20 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Bankislami Pak., B.O. Punjab, Unity Foods Ltd, Oil & Gas Dev., K-Electric Ltd., National Bank XD, Al-Shaheer Corp and Cnergyico PK.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 236.345 million shares from 214.371 million shares.