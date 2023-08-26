Rupee hits fourth record low in a row as imports soar

KARACHI: The rupee extended its decline to a fourth consecutive record low, as rising demand for dollars for import payments and economic worries weighed on the currency.

The rupee closed at 301.00 per dollar on Friday in the interbank market, compared with 300.22 on Thursday, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan. In the open market, the rupee fell as much as 317.00 per dollar, before settling at 314.00, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

The rupee has been under pressure since the government lifted import restrictions in June, which were imposed last year to conserve dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The move increased demand for dollars and widened the trade deficit.

The currency has lost about 24.9 percent of its value against the dollar since January. The rupee fell 3.25 percent since the interim government took charge on August 15. “Rupee depreciation against the dollar can be attributed to a combination of factors, primarily driven by the opening up of imports and the clearing of backlogs for goods and services,” said Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Limited.

“Following the SBA with the IMF, the import restrictions have been uplifted, intensifying the pressure on imports. Another crucial aspect is the repatriation of profits by foreign companies operating in the country, contributing to the rupee’s depreciation.”

The IMF's structural benchmark, which aims to maintain a specific range between interbank and open market rates of the dollar against the rupee, around 1.25 percent has added further pressure on the rupee's value, Abbas said.

The exchange rate gap between the interbank and open market widened to 5 percent, according to data from JS Global. “Open market rising spread is a cause of concern. The gap is even higher than IMF recommendations. Ease in import restrictions and non-realization of dollar inflows affecting rupee,” said Mohammed Sohail, the CEO at Topline Securities.

Currency dealers said they fear the interim government may take harsh measures to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has lent the country $3 billion to support its economy.

The IMF’s standby arrangement, which was approved in June, requires Pakistan to implement fiscal and monetary reforms, including raising taxes, reducing energy sector debt, and tightening monetary policy.

The country is already grappling with record high inflation and interest rates, as well as political instability. Any further IMF-backed measures will only add to the woes. The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell $125 million to $7.93 billion as of Aug. 18, barely enough to cover two months of imports.

The country’s current account deficit widened to $1.6 billion in July, compared with a surplus of $375 million in June, as imports surged and exports and remittances declined.

The rising capital outflows and declining foreign inflows have also put pressure on the rupee and the external sector. Inflation concerns have also increased as a result of the recent cycle of currency devaluation and rising global and domestic oil prices.

According to JS Global, a brokerage firm, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation for August is expected to clock in at 28.77 percent, driven by higher food inflation and increasing petroleum products prices.

The depreciation of the rupee and high domestic and international oil prices may also alter the shape of forward inflation expectations, leading to implications for monetary policy outlook, it noted.

“From a monetary policy and real interest rate perspective, sensitivities suggest 12M forward CPI in September (next monetary policy statement) could start indicating readings above 22 percent – present Policy Rate – rendering forward-looking real interest rates potentially negative,” it said.